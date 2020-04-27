Ram Gopal Varma Labels Kim Jong Un's Sister As 'First Female Villain' & Says James Bond Can Get Real Now

Ram Gopal Varma has been one of those celebs who post anything on social media without any filter. He now tweeted about Kim Jong Un’s sister and yet again without any filter. His tweets make it to the headlines many-a-times for just because of how brutal they are.

The supreme leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un has been suffering from illness since a few days now. Many of the sites have declared him in ‘vegetative state’ but there’s nothing official coming out from the site.

It’s been said his sister Kim Yo Jung has been called in the emergency, to take over the affairs of the country is anything happens to her brother. Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter and labelled Kim Yo Jung as the ‘first female villain’.

He posted a tweet with her photo which read, “Rumour has it that Kim Jong Un ‘s sister will take over if he dies and she supposedly is more brutal than him…Good news is that the world will have its FIRST FEMALE VILLAIN…Finally, the JAMES BOND can get REAL”.

Rumour has it that Kim Jong Un ‘s sister will take over if he dies and she supposedly is more brutal than him ..Good news is that world will have its FIRST FEMALE VILLAIN ..Finally JAMES BOND can get REAL 👍 pic.twitter.com/EAebtPvhK5 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 24, 2020

This is not it, recently he also joked about himself getting affected by Coronavirus. He tweeted that he has been tested COVID-19 positive and then clarified that it was an April Fool’s joke. He said, “Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s an April Fool joke it’s his fault and not mine”. Twitterati bashed him left, right and centre for joking around such a serious issue.

