The world right now is battling with the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, and warriors are on the frontline trying to curb down the effect of the virus. Citizen and celebs both have been lending their support and respect to the warriors. The latest is actor Riteish Deshmukh, who thanked the COVID-19 warrior but with an Avengers twist. Scroll down to see the post.

In a tweet thanking, the healthcare workers for their hard work to keep the country safe and protect those who have come in contact with the virus. The actor in a tweet wrote, “Retweet if you think it’s true.” Supporting the tweet was a graphic image.

In the picture we can see healthcare workers walking down the hospital corridor, while all the superheroes including that of Marvel and DC, bowing down to offer their respect. The graphic namely consist of Superman, Batman, Spiderman, Wonder Woman from the DC family. From the Marvel, there is Hulk, Deadpool, Thor, Ironman and a few more.

Retweet if you think it’s true. pic.twitter.com/u2MyWwAtK8 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 27, 2020

This image has been doing rounds on social media since many days now, with actors sharing it, the reach is bound to increase. Riteish Deshmukh’s fans and followers have been touched by the post and are in love with the Avengers and Superhero connect.

Meanwhile, Riteish has been using his social media front to spread awareness about the pandemic and also updates regarding the same. The actor is also active on Instagram where him and wife Genelia Deshmukh are seen having fun as they shoot for several Tik Tok videos entertaining their fans.

