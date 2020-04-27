When Twinkle Khanna Unzipped Akshay Kumar’s Pants & Were Arrested For It!

Akshay Kumar remains to be a superstar who seems to be most affected by lockdown. Just like the MCU, the actor has a timeline of his releases finalised, but now everything remains uncertain. However, there was a time when the Sooryavanshi actor and his wife Twinkle Khanna’s behaviour made the surroundings uncomfortable! Below’s the scoop you need.

It all happened during a fashion show when Akshay Kumar was walking the ramp, whereas wife Twinkle Khanna graced the event to cheer for her hubby dearest. As the actor arrived on the ramp at his fashion best, things took a sudden turn when he stopped in front of his wife, who was sitting in the front row. The crowd was left baffled when the actor asked Khanna to unzip his pants.

Although the crowd was cheering for the act at that time, Mrs. Funnybones’ author remained a little hesitant but went on to comply with her husband’s request. As expected, this led to a heap of controversies. The most unexpected misshapen took place when a police complaint was filed against the couple.

Khiladi Kumar and his wife were both arrested for their actions after an activist lodged an FIR against them, but were released within a few hours. They had no option but to come out in the open and apologize for the act.

A picture of the act too is going viral on social media when Twinkle Khanna can be seen unzipping Akshay Kumar’s pants.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Khiladi Kumar is currently waiting for the lockdown to get over, so that the Sooryavanshi team could finally come up with a release date.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and will witness Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn make guest appearances as Simmba and Singham respectively.

