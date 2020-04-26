Avengers: Endgame: From “I Love You 3000” To Wanda Scaring Off Thanos – 21 Unforgettable Scene From MCU’s Blockbuster!

Avengers: Endgame completed a year of its release today and fans have taken to their social media pages expressing their thoughts on the same. It’s the last Marvel film in which we got to see our favourite Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk and Hawkeye together. The first time they came together was to fight Loki and in Endgame, it was to fight against Thanos.

This 2019 worldwide blockbuster will always be cited as one of the best MCU films due to the memorable moments we witnessed in it. Yes, the story was intriguing, emotional and funny in parts, but there was a lot of action and fantastic scenes that made us cheer and whistle.

On the first anniversary of Avengers: Endgame today, we have listed down some memorable and also heartwrenching moments from the film. These iconic scenes will make you happy and emotional as well as they feature your favourite superheroes.

Take a look at the BEST and Unforgettabe scenes from Avengers: Endgame:

1. When Scott Lang aka Ant-Man visits New Avengers Facility

2. When Captain Marvel saved Iron Man in space

3. When we get to see no more angry Hulk aka Smart Hulk

4. When Morgan Stark says ‘I love you 3000’ to her dad Tony Stark

5. When Hulk gives a taco to Scott Lang

6. Captain America fighting Captain America

7. When Thor is still worthy

8. When Black Widow sacrifices her life in Vormir

9. When Hulk snapped his fingers to reverse Thanos’ snap

10. When all the portals open and superheroes return due to Hulk’s snap

11. Captain America lifting Thor’s Mjolnir as he’s worthy too

12. The Avengers Assemble scene

13. Wanda beating the sh*t out of Thanos

14. Captain Marvel destroys Thanos’ ship

15. When Tony Stark hugs Peter Parker

16. All-female Avengers come together

17. Tony Stark saying ‘I am Iron Man’ and snaps his fingers to kill Thanos

18. Thanos’ death scene

19. When Thor joins the Guardians of The Galaxy in their ship

20. When old Captain America gives his vibranium shield to Falcon

21. Captain America FINALLY gets to dance with Peggy

Which is your favourite scene among the list or apart from these mentioned above? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!