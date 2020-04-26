Avengers: Endgame Trivia #32: Chris Evans Had Used The “Avengers Assemble” Dialogue WAY Before Endgame & It’s Surprisingly SHOCKING

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #32: We could never forget Chris Evans’ Captain America exclaiming “Avengers Assemble” in the finale of Endgame. There’s a backstory to that entire scene which dates back to 2012’s The Avengers.

According to an interesting trivia, Chris Evans had already used the “Assemble” dialogue way before Endgame. This reportedly hints at how the idea grew on the team and it was used in the Endgame to create an unmatchable atmosphere.

According to a trivia on IMDb, “There were very few times that everyone was in town at once, but on one night when they were, Chris Evans sent them all a text message simply saying “Assemble” (the tagline to the movie), prompting a night out on the town. Clark Gregg has stated that this is his favourite text message that he has ever received.”

Isn’t this mind-boggling?

Today, the film completes a year of its release. It has been a year since fan witnessed this and many such iconic moments on the big screen. A lot of fans have taken to their social media pages to share how they felt after watching the film. A lot of fans are still not over the deaths of Iron Man and Black Widow and with the fact that Chris won’t be playing Cap in MCU anymore.

