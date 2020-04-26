Avengers: Endgame: These Deleted Scenes Ft. Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange & Others Are A Must Watch For Every MCU Fan!

A year ago, there was a sense of excitement, curiosity, and also a bit fear among all the Marvel fans as Avengers: Endgame released. The audience had an idea that to kill a deadly villain like Thanos, someone has to sacrifice their life. But it wasn’t just one Avengers who did it. The MCU fans had to bid goodbye to three favourite superheroes – Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America.

In the film, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow sacrificed her life so that Hawkeye could get the soul stone in Vormir. Iron Man also made a sacrifice by snapping his fingers to kill Thanos and saved millions of lives. Captain America gave up on his superpowers and lived a normal life with Peggy. In the end, we see Steve Rogers as an old man giving away his shield to Falcon.

These are some important moments from the film that will forever be etched on our minds. However, some interesting scenes didn’t make it to the film. These deleted scenes give a whole different meaning to the narration. Not that Avengers: Endgame as a final product isn’t good, it’s amazing. But these deleted scenes are quite fun to watch.

As Avengers: Endgame completes a year of its release, we have listed down the deleted scenes from your favourite Marvel movie. Take a look below:

1. Hulk’s meeting with the Ancient One

In the film, when Avengers go back in time to collect the infinity stones, Hulk meets the Ancient One to collect the time stone. In these deleted scenes, we get to see the Ancient One explaining the consequences of using time stone in detail.

2. Peter Parker meets Tony Stark & Peter Quill meets Rocket

When Peter Parker returns after Hulk reverses Thanos’ clip, we see a tight and emotional hug between him and Iron Man. In this deleted clip, they have a conversation in which Tony address Peter as his ‘favourite young adult’. Iron Man also introduces Spider-Man to Pepper Potts.

Also, on his return, Peter Quill aka Star-Lord is quite delighted to see Rocket in the same scene.

3. Scott Lang aka Ant-Man’s Van Mess & Iron Man questioning Doctor Strange

In this deleted scene, Mantis is shocked to see Gamora alive and calls her Zombie. Also, all the superheroes gather at a corner to discuss how they will get the infinity gauntlet safely to Lang’s Van. It’s quite a messy scene amid a huge battle and probably that’s why it was deleted.

Another scene in this clip is Iron Man being mad at Doctor Strange and asks how did they win that one battle against Thanos. We won’t reveal much of this conversation so check out the clip.

4. Tony Stark giving a new name to the Guardians of The Galaxy

Nebula and Rocket team up with Avengers when Stark is building a time machine to go back in time. During the same, Tony Stark gives a hilarious name to the GOTG. Check out yourself.

5. Black Widow’s alternate death

In Avengers: Endgame, we see an emotional interaction between Hawkeye and Black Widow. However, in this deleted scene, they fight the enemies at Vormir and in the end, Natasha Romanoff jumps off the cliff. We love the Vormir scene shown in the movie more than this one. But still, check how what the makers had earlier planned.

6. Tony Stark meets Morgan Stark

This one will make you emotional for sure. In this deleted scene, our Iron Man meets his daughter Morgan Stark. Because of the Soul Stone, Tony gets to meet his teenage daughter and they have a heartfelt conversation. All We can see is we love this scene, 3000.

What is your favourite scene from Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comments section below.

