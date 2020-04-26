Avengers’ Star-Lord Chris Pratt & Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger To Welcome Their First Child Soon!

Star-Lord from Guardians Of The Galaxy and Avengers Chris Pratt is expecting his first child with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Both of them are in the lockdown as the entire world but have shared this happy news with their fans.

Before making an official announcement, Katherine had expressed earlier this year that she would love to have kids. This news joins those dots leaving the fans awestruck.

In a report with E-News! an informer was quoted, “Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting kids soon. She’s expressed she’d love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage.”

Katherine was promoting her book The Gift of Forgiveness with US Weekly and told, “I got married last June, and just communication constantly is, like, really the most amazing gift you can have, I think, in a partnership and in a relationship. My mom, [Maria Shriver], also likes to remind me that I will learn more as the years go on. So I’ll come back to you in like 20 years or 30 years or 40 years and give a constant update on it.”

She explains why communication in a relationship is so important, by saying, “I’m not good with leaving things unsaid. Like, I just, I can’t do it. I’m not the kind of person [who] is able to do it. I don’t like to go to bed angry. And we both are the same way. Like, we both do not ever want to go to bed angry.”

She also added, “We both communicate a lot. It’s super important to us. We also just, like, always check-in, no matter how crazy our days are. But just like making sure we’re doing a temperature gauge of one another because, you know, you’re a team and you want to make sure that team is a strong one.”

