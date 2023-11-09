Our lifestyle, choices in food and fashion, and standards in men – all have changed, thanks to the Korean industry. We have been binging all day and night K-dramas and movies more than ever. Some hit the right spot with their emotional quotient, while some give us chills down our spine with their thrilling intensity and horror gimmicks. And today, we bring a set of recommendations from See You In My 19th Life to Legend of the Blue Sea based on reincarnation fantasy. You up for it?

Do you believe in reincarnation? What do you think will happen if you suddenly remember your past life? While your mind gets busy searching for those answers, let us give you these four escape from reality recommendations that you can binge on OTT platforms.

Have you watched Goblin, starring Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook, and Kim Go Eun? Then more K-dramas will be the perfect pick for you to start streaming!

Goblin is still considered one of the iconic K-dramas revolving around the royal guard (played by Gong Yoo) who gets immortality as a punishment and roams around as Goblin in search of his bride. After he finds her, they fall in love, and things start to get complicated. There are many death and reborn sequences with the second lead pair as well. Scroll ahead to read more about the other dramas!

Legend of the Blue Sea (2016)

This rom-com is between a con man, Heo Joon-jae (Lee Min Ho), who is reincarnated in the present day after being a king in the Joseon period, and a mermaid from the same time frame, Se-hwa, who ends up being in Seoul as Shim Cheong (Jun Ji-hyun) after meeting Joon-jae. They eventually fall in love, and things start to unfold further.

You can stream it on Netflix.

Hotel Del Luna (2019)

Hotel Del Luna features IU as the sassy owner (Jang Man Wol) of the hotel, which serves as a bridge for the dead people to their afterlife. She hires a scaredy-cat, Goo Chang-seong (played by Yeo Jin-goo), as one of her employees in the hotel but soon enough, finds out more about her own past life through Chang-seong and meets people who reincarnated in this life from her previous one.

It’s quite an interesting K-drama that covers reincarnation, fantasy, historical elements, and, most importantly, has a touch of mystery and thriller. You can stream it on Netflix.

See You In My 19th Life (2023)

Ahn Bo Hyun and Shin Hye-sun, starring See You In My 19th Life, revolves around Ban Ji-eum (played by Hye-sun), who can see all of her past lives. She meets Mun Seoha (Bo Hyun) in her 18th life, but her life gets short with her sudden death. Cut to her 19th life, after she gets a rush of memories from her past life, she goes on to search for Seoha. She even finds him, and slowly, with twists and turns, their story unfolds.

Stream it on Netflix.

Destined With You (2023)

Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah starrer Destined With You is a drama about a lawyer of this current age, Jang Shin-yu (Rowoon), who gets entangled with a civil servant, Lee Hong-jo (Bo-ah), over the course of some unique events. However, their story unfolds as they discover their connection to their past life. Intriguing, mysterious, and quite a gooey romance!

Currently streaming on Netflix.

Well, if you love to watch unrealistic romantic dramas with lots of fantasy based on fate and destiny – these are the K-dramas for you to watch!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Korean news and updates.

Must Read: Park Seo Joon Has An Alleged Limited Screen Time In ‘The Marvels’? Fans Slam Marvel Studios For Poor Asian Representation: “It Pisses Me Off How They Are Treating…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News