South Korean boyband BTS had a rocky start, but look at them now! The septet, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, has carved a niche in the current pop setting, becoming the biggest boy band of the century with music that transcends every barrier. But we would be lying if we said it’s only the music that has ARMY, a term coined for BTS’ dedicated fandom, simping over the Bangtan boys. Aside from their soulful music and peppy tracks, the South Korean band also harbors limelight for making fans go gaga over their drool-worthy looks.

From Jungkook and Jimin to RM and Jin, BTS members are famous for dropping thirst traps, showing off their triceps, chiseled physique, bare back, broad shoulders, and more as they go shirtless time and again to woo their fandom, and yes, it’s working!

Ever since BTS members made their Instagram debuts, side-eyeing Jungkook, who first deleted his posts and then the account itself, they have been on a spree to striptease fans. They also take to Weverse to post steamy pictures every now and then, unabashedly being themselves and going all out to show their love to ARMY.

While we are on the topic, we might as well share some blasts from the past, revisiting the good times when BTS members went shirtless to treat us.

1. Namjoon

Leading from the front is President Namjoon, aka RM, who once left fans gasping for air as she shared a video of his hot workout session on Weverse, going shirtless to flaunt his broad shoulders. In the clip, the ‘Wild Flower’ singer was seen doing pull-ups in the gym and ditching shirt, only opting for black shorts.

2. Jungkook

When Golden Maknae Jeon Jungkook is not recording his next song, he is shooting a TikTok challenge. Recently, the singer was seen undertaking yet another dance challenge, showing some crazy, hot dance moves. Bonus: He was shirtless. The ‘Seven’ singer only donned a pair of baggy jeans, sports shoes, and a beanie.

3. V

Kim Taehyung, aka V, is our favorite ‘Winter Bear,’ who knows how to make his fans happy. A jazz music connoisseur, Taehyung went shirtless for his ‘Slow Dancing’ MV and convinced us he’s been taking some cues from his team members to work it out in the gym.

4. Jimin and Jungkook

What’s better than Jimin going shirtless? It’s Jimin going shirtless with Jungkook. On JK’s 26th birthday, Jiminshi took to his Instagram account to share a picture of Jungkook and himself in which the duo was seen ditching their shirts as their bare backs faced the camera, flaunting their buffed-up physiques and s*xy tattoos.

5. Jin

World Wide Handsome Jin, who is currently serving his mandatory military service, once set Instagram ablaze wearing nothing but pants as he displayed his bare back, setting an ultimate thirst trap for ARMY. Ah, this suddenly makes us miss Jin’s Instagram antics.

