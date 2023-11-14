All Crash Landing On You fans’ dream came true when Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin announced they were engaged in 2021. The two stars convinced everyone that they were in love with their impeccable on-screen romance, but when fans saw them getting together in real life, their excitement and happiness were on another level. Now, as the couple has been married for over 1.5 years, a video of them is going viral, which proves that Hyun Bin is the real-life Ri Jeong-hyeok.

The Jin-Bin couple announced they were together in 2021 after dating for a few years. While their first project together was their 2018 film The Negotiation, they allegedly fell for each other on the sets of the 2019 K-drama. Last year in March, the couple tied the knot in a fairytale setting and left their fans in awe.

As Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot last year, all eyes were on them when they left for their honeymoon. The couple was allegedly spotted at an airport in Los Angeles, USA, as they were waiting with their luggage for their conveyance. As the two were waiting, fans captured their pictures and videos and they soon went viral. At that time, The Negotiation star pulled his wife toward him as a bus was passing by.

This gesture of Hyun Bin was recently compared to a scene from Crash Landing On You in which Jeong-hyeok protects Se-ri from a crowd passing by and expresses how much he cares for her. The show’s fan page has shared a half-n-half video of the two reel and real-life incidents. Watch it here:

Reacting to the clip, an Instagram user wrote, “A real-life episode of this beautiful couple on their honeymoon to remember,” while another penned, “Captain Ri in drama world and in Real life.”

A third one wrote, “A whole gentleman full of love!!!”

On also expressed how delightful it was to hear about Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin’s love story and wrote, “They are so good together. I wondered if they were really in love with each other. To find out later that they got married and had a baby.”

Crash Landing On You saw a South Korean heiress and a North Korean military captain falling in love with each other when the former accidentally crosses the border after getting entangled in a tornado. As Captain Ri tries to send Se-ri back to her home without the military noticing it, they realize how much they care for each other.

