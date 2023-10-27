Hyun Bin has had a stellar personality since his debut and never really got into controversies. He kept himself away from all the hullabaloo while staying low-key with his personal affairs until Son Ye-jin crash-landed into his life to bring out something wonderful. The duo got married and became parents to a baby boy, and now the couple is happily enjoying their family time with all the luxuries and comfort.

The Negotiation actor is one of the highest-paid South Korean actors, and while we are at it, let’s discuss his successful career shelf, be it acting to endorsing top brands and owning lavish properties. However, do you know how much his net worth is? Well, scroll ahead to get to the scoop!

Hyun Bin has an impressive net worth with all the paychecks and brand endorsements, investments, and well, marrying one of the top South Korean actresses, Son Ye-jin. According to the Economic Times, Hyun Bin’s estimated net value is $21 million USD, and after combining his and Ye-jin’s net worth, it stands at $41 million USD, as per SCMP.

Hyun Bin is known for being a hard-working actor, and in one of the interviews, he had even shared, “I keep working because I come across compelling stories (scripts) that I can’t skip. I’m always pressured to do something new, and when I look at the results, I’m never satisfied.”

Hyun Bin’s Salary Growth

As per SCMP, Hyun Bin received $27,000 USD from his debut to his major breakthrough role in ‘Secret Garden.’ After he achieved popularity, when he had featured in ‘Memories Of Alhambra’ in 2018, his salary figure increased to $90,000 USD. And according to reports, currently, the Crash Landing On You star gets paid $113,000 USD per episode.

Hyun Bin’s Luxury Brand Endorsements

Apart from having an illustrious career in acting, Hyun has also participated in many brand endorsements. In 2020, he was selected as the first South Korean actor for the luxury watch brand Omega, and in 2021, for the fashion brand Loro Piana. As per SCMP, between 2011-2012, the handsome hunk earned $2.9 million USD from eight contracts, including Kia Motors, Samsung TV, Lexus, and more.

After coming out in public about his relationship with Son Ye-jin, the duo had featured in Philippine Smart Communications advertisements. As per media reports, Hyun Bin’s total income from brand endorsement is about $515,000 to $587,000 USD.

Hyun Bin’s Assets

According to SCMP, Hyun Bin purchased a penthouse in Achiul Village in 2020 in the Gyeonggi province area, where celebs like Jo Sung Mo and JYP’s Park Jin Young also stay. The place features a rooftop garden, expansive windows, open wardrobes, and elegant design, and apparently, it is priced at $4.3 million USD.

Before this, Hyun Bin used to stay in a $2.25 million USD villa in Mark Hills, Dongjak District and was a neighbor to South Korean celebs like Lee Min Ho and BIGBANG’s Daesung. Apart from this, he had even purchased a building in Cheongdam-dong district, Gangnam, for about $4 million USD. But now, the cost of the building has increased to $8.9 million USD.

Hyun Bin has always been very smart with his investments. He was also felicitated with an award at the 50th Savings Day event for saving $3.3 million USD from the South Korean President. Besides this, he has also been connected to various non-governmental international relief organizations. During the tough times of COVID-19, Hyun Bin donated multiple times to various organizations, including $181,000 USD to the Community Chest of Korea. He has been a part of Save the Children for a long time.

For the unversed, Hyun Bin was last seen in the movie Confidential Assignment 2: International. Well, did you know about the actor’s net worth and such a massive career structure?

