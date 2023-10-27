The K-pop fandom recently was in for a shock after BIGBANG member G-Dragon was charged with drug abuse. The K-pop idol, whose real name is Kwon Ji Yong, has now issued an official statement following the controversy. The singer was booked by the Incheon Metropolitan Police for drug-related charges on October 25. In his statement, released via his attorney, G-Dragon has denied the allegations of drug use but maintained that he will cooperate with the investigation.

In a statement, the singer said there’s no truth to the claim that “I have taken drugs,” as reported by Soompi. He added, “Additionally, I have no relation to the news reports about the violation of the Act on the Control of Narcotics, etc.. that was recently revealed in the media.” The BIGBANG member further added that he will actively cooperate with police investigations diligently.

After G-Dragon’s arrest, Police have refrained from revealing concrete details, highlighting the case is currently under investigation. However, the Police added that the singer’s case is not connected to actor Lee Sun Gyun – who was also booked last week in a drug case.

Many South Korean celebrities are currently under Police scrutiny for drug abuse. As per a Soompi report, actor Lee Sun Gyun was booked after Police received a tip suggesting eight people’s involvement in a drug scandal, including a third-generation chaebol.

Just one day ago, BTS‘ agency also released a statement, warning actions against malicious reports that suggested the septet’s connection to drugs and Adult Entertainment. Their statement read, “BTS is completely unconnected to the relevant rumor, and [the rumor] is not true in the slightest. We will take strong action against the indiscriminate circulation of rumors.”

LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon, (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon, and singer-songwriter Park Sun Joo also found themselves at the center of controversy after their names surfaced among online users alleging their connection to the drug scandal. However, their respective agencies quickly set the records straight, denying the rumors and warning actions against the rumor mongers.

Circling back to G-Dragon, the singer is currently under investigation. Recently, YG Entertainment, his former agency, refused to address his drug controversy, stating he is currently not listed with the agency.

For more K-pop updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

