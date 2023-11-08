Former South Korean band SF9’s Rowoon is now leading every headline with his new long hair look and his outstanding performances in his latest K-dramas, including Destined With You and The Matchmakers. However, in a recent interview, the actor gave a little TMI about his underwear choices, and it’s hilarious. Scroll ahead to read.

Rowoon had made his identity with the band SF9, but recently, he left it to make a mark with his acting skills in the entertainment industry. He has a massive fanbase who not only admire him for his looks and singing talents but also love him because of his cute gestures.

Recently, an interview video has been uploaded from GQ Korea’s YouTube channel, where Rowoon talked about a lot of things including how he takes care of his long hair, as he often sleeps with dampened hair and wakes up with scruffy hair. He opened up about a hair essence, “It’s a good product to spray once or twice when that happens.”

As he is currently busy on taking business trips because of his promotional events, Rowoon shared what he packs in his bag and talked about a nose pack for controlling nose sebum. “It’s a bit embarrassing, but who doesn’t have sebum? This product keeps my precious sebum intact and well cared for. I think I try to do it at least once a week. Because you get a bit surprised if you do it in a while. And I don’t want to be surprised,” he added.

Throughout his conversation, what made us laugh the most was how he talked about his undergarments. Rowoon revealed that he likes to wear black or solid-colored underwear. Haha. He even praised Calvin Klein and said, “Who doesn’t pack underwear? There’s no one who doesn’t pack underwear. You need to pack your underwear. I also said this on a TV show. That I really like this brand called Calvin Klein. So, when it comes to underwear, I always buy Calvin Klein. I like plain colors. I don’t really like challenging colors. I’ll stop here.“

How cute is he!

Well, did you know that Destined With You star Rowoon likes black-colored underwear? A new revelation, indeed!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Korean news and updates.

