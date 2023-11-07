As the Korean wave, or Hallyu, sweeps across the entertainment landscape, more viewers are becoming intrigued not only by the latest K-dramas but also by those that have gained a cult-like status over time. With a staggering $2 billion earmarked for Korean content over the next four years, Netflix is primed to amplify its Korean film and TV series offerings.

Beyond Squid Game‘s phenomenal success, the streaming giant is also capitalizing on reality series like “Physical: 100” and “Single’s Inferno,” yet it’s the diverse K-drama collection that’s captivating audiences globally with its mix of science fiction, romance, and more.

Here’s our curated selection of must-watch K-dramas you can stream on Netflix right now:

Crash Landing On You (2019)

An unexpected storm whisks South Korean heiress Yoon Se-Ri into North Korean territory during a paragliding excursion in “Crash Landing On You.” There, she meets Ri Jeong-Hyeok, a North Korean officer who becomes her protector. As their love blossoms amidst geopolitical tensions and familial expectations, viewers are treated to a delicate narrative woven with humor, poignancy, and thrilling suspense. The K-drama not only offers a unique perspective on the cultural dichotomies of the Koreas but also tells a deeply human story of love, sacrifice, and resilience.

Alchemy Of Souls (2022)

Magic, mystique, and martial arts converge in “Alchemy of Souls,” a fantasy drama where characters exchange souls to attain powerful abilities. The story focuses on Jang Uk, a nobleman whose life is forever changed by Nak-su, a formidable warrior whose soul shifts into a blind woman’s body. Their intertwined fates lead to a journey filled with battles, political intrigue, and an underlying romance that defies the odds. With two seasons to its credit, this K-drama invites viewers into a visually stunning world where love transcends the boundaries of the body and spirit.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022)

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” follows Woo Young-woo, an attorney with autism, who approaches her cases with remarkable insight and empathy. The show beautifully balances the courtroom’s high stakes with Young-woo’s personal challenges and triumphs. Her unique perspective not only brings fresh approaches to legal battles but also highlights the importance of diversity and understanding in a sometimes rigid society. The series is an uplifting tale that champions individuality and perseverance, all while wrapped up in the warmth of familial bonds and budding romance.

My Mister (2018)

A nuanced and profound exploration of human connections, “My Mister” delves into the life of Dong Hoon, a man trapped in a disheartening job and a failing marriage. His path crosses with Lee Ji-an, a young woman burdened with her own set of troubles and secrets that could upend Dong Hoon’s life. As they navigate their personal hardships, a deep and complex bond forms between them, painting a somber yet hopeful picture of life’s struggles. This K-drama offers an introspective look at the nuances of suffering and the redemptive power of companionship.

The Glory (2022)

A gritty narrative about vengeance and redemption, “The Glory” follows Moon Dong-eu, who plans meticulously to avenge the childhood bullying she endured. The storyline is a compelling tapestry of the past and present, with each thread leading to a moment of reckoning. The drama’s pacing is deliberate, allowing viewers to fully immerse themselves in the protagonist’s calculated descent into the depths of her adversaries’ lives. The two-part series is a testament to the lengths one will go to for closure and the cost of such a quest.

Mr. Sunshine (2018)

“Mr. Sunshine” transports viewers to the turn-of-the-century Joseon dynasty, where Choi Yoo Jin, now Eugene Choi, returns to his birthplace as an American Marine Corps officer. His encounter with Go Ae-shin, a noblewoman engaged in Korea’s fight for independence, forms the crux of the story. Their forbidden love story unfolds against the backdrop of a nation struggling to preserve its sovereignty. The K-drama is lauded for its production values, stirring performances, and its intricate portrayal of a pivotal moment in Korean history.

All Of Us Are Dead (2022)

This high-octane series brings a fresh take to the zombie genre, set within the confines of a high school that becomes a microcosm for society amid a zombie outbreak. As alliances form and survival instincts kick in, the show delivers an intense, visceral experience that explores themes of loyalty, adolescence, and the moral choices one faces under extreme duress. “All of Us Are Dead” is a thrilling addition to the zombie canon that also acts as a metaphor for the pressures of high school life.

D.P. (2022)

The second season of “D.P.” continues its gritty depiction of the South Korean military, casting a harsh light on the stark realities of bullying and the harsh hierarchies within. The narrative is anchored by the experiences of Corporal Han Ho-yeol and Private An Jun-ho as they investigate deserters, which in turn forces them to confront their own moral compasses and the complex nature of duty. It’s a powerful series that doesn’t shy away from difficult subjects, offering a window into the often unseen challenges within the military.

Black Knight (2023)

In the year 2071, “Black Knight” introduces a dystopian Korea where air pollution necessitates the wearing of gas masks and society is on the brink of collapse. Amidst this chaos, a delivery man, skilled in navigating the treacherous cityscape, becomes the unlikely hero. As a social commentary on environmental issues and corporate power, the series combines action, drama, and a subtle romance to create a compelling vision of the future that resonates with contemporary concerns.

Bloodhounds (2023)

This K-drama melds the worlds of sports and crime, focusing on the turbulent lives of two boxers caught in the grip of debt and desperation. As they become entangled with the ruthless world of loan sharks, “Bloodhounds” examines the impact of societal pressures and the destructive allure of quick money. The narrative is a potent mix of ambition, camaraderie, and the darker aspects of human nature, all set within the gritty backdrop of underground boxing.

Would you recommend any of these K-dramas to your friends?

Must Read: Did You Know BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Reportedly Took Home A Whopping $80 K Per Episode Of Snowdrop? Here’s How Much Jung Hae-in Got Paid!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News