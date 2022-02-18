It is no secret that BTS has one of the biggest and most dedicated fandoms ever and they celebrate every member’s birthday by flooding social media platforms with birthday edits and fanarts. As ARMY’s sunshine J-Hope turns 28 today, we look at a major throwback video where a special message from his parents made him break down inconsolably. The clip was released on Hobi’s 21st birthday when the rest of the members, in collaboration with their managing company Big Hit, made a special video to wish him on his special day.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have lately stayed connected with their fans through Instagram and Weverse, frequently keeping them updated and entertained. The band recently announced the ‘BTS Permission To Dance’ concert in their home-country Seoul with a hybrid model which means that a few people get to attend the live show through a digital medium. As per a few reports, they are also expected to drop a new album this year alongside a world tour announcement.

In a video dropped in the year 2014, J-Hope can be seen having a working birthday with the rest of the band members when a special video plays for him on the projector. The clip starts with the members- Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, and V, wishing him a happy birthday which is then followed by a special message from his mom and dad.

As soon as J-Hope’s father appears on the screen, he can be seen struggling to hold back his tears. In the clip, his dad says, “Son, it’s your father. You’re doing well right? I’m really sorry I can’t say a proper ‘Happy Birthday’ on your 21st birthday. I and your mom are thankful to have a son like you. Happy birthday again to our lovely son. Your second mini-album, seeing that you’ve worked hard on it, I’ll be praying that good results will come. Also, over everything else, I hope for you to be in good health. Don’t forget that, if you stay healthy anything could be done. I hope you do well in the future. Once again, happy birthday, my son. My son, I love you. J-Hope, all the best. BTS, all the best.”

J-Hope’s mother also wishes him on a special day and says, “Congrats on your 21st birthday. And your new mini-album recently came out. As much as you’ve worked hard on it, I hope for good results. And take care of your health. Though I’m not beside you physically, through this video I hope it gives you strength. I also hope you could enjoy your birthday. Happy Birthday. Always stay healthy. All the best BTS.”

The wholesome message not only leaves J-Hope in tears but also the other members like Jungkook and Suga. Jimin walks in with a birthday cake right after, asking Hobi to cut it on camera. Have a look.

