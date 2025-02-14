Moon Ka-Young is not only a great actress but also known for her fashion skills. From being the ambassador of Dolce & Gabbana to serving looks at every place she steps in, her fashion sense has always been the talk of the town. She is currently touring for press conferences of her upcoming new K-drama My Dearest Nemesis, and in a recent outing, she exuded beauty in a sparkly dress.

We are here to decode her look from the event, as we couldn’t get enough of her alluring beauty. On My Dearest Nemesis, Ka-Young has been paired up with Choi Hyun-Wook, and her fans are pretty excited to see her in a fantasy rom-com drama with the actor. This is the first time they will be seen as a couple on-screen.

On TVN’s new K-drama, My Dearest Nemesis, press tour day 5, Moon Ka-Young chose to look shiny for her fans. She wore a short, green, sparkly dress with dramatic balloon sleeves. The actress teamed the dress with black stockings and black high boots. However, it was her accessories that caught our attention.

Moon Ka-Young exuded gorgeousness in the outfit and accentuated her look with a pair of statement earrings featuring ‘cross’ motifs embellished with beads. She kept her makeup natural with a glowy base, blushed cheeks, defined brows, small winged liner, and pink glossy lip shade. The actress left her long locks open, serving a minimalistic but edgy look.

Even though she likes to keep her looks subtle and low-key, her dressing style and way of accessorizing her outfits have been quite famous. Moon Ka-Young is known for her performances in True Beauty, Link: Eat, Love, Kill, Tempted, and other dramas. Sharing the photos from the press tour, the actress wrote in the caption D-5 with a small dragon emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUN KA YOUNG (@m_kayoung)

As she is gearing up for My Dearest Nemesis, Choi Hyun-Wook and Moon Ka-Young gave a sneak peek of their off-screen chemistry in an interview. The actor revealed he calls her “princess,” to which the actress shockingly asked, “When did you do that?” This left everyone in fits of laughter. Then Hyun-Wook continued, “I did that about once or twice. It’s one of my gag codes. I once jokingly said, ‘Is the princess here?'” This whole conversation left their fans in a frenzy as they could not wait to watch them on-screen.

From starting her career as a child model to becoming Dolce & Gabbana’s leading face – Moon Ka-Young has come a long way as a fashionista. My Dearest Nemesis is scheduled to be released on February 17, 2025.

