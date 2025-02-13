BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is currently gearing up for the release of his third full-length album, Übermensch. It is set to arrive on February 25 and will feature eight diverse tracks, including the pre-releases POWER and HOME SWEET HOME. As per the latest reports, Aespa leader Karina is set to feature in a music video for one of the upcoming songs. The reports are yet to be confirmed officially.

On February 13, a Korean media outlet, Maeil Kyungjae, reported that Karina will star in one of the music videos for G-Dragon’s upcoming studio album Übermensch. Aespa’s agency, SM Entertainment, has not commented on the rumors. Meanwhile, G-Dragon’s Galaxy Corporation was also asked to comment on the report. However, they didn’t directly say anything and only stated, “We cannot confirm anything regarding Karina’s appearance in a music video.”

Following the report, fans are hopeful about this unexpected collaboration between the 4th-gen and 2nd-gen K-pop idols. In particular, it will mark an iconic moment in K-pop, as Karina is an avid admirer of G-Dragon. During his recent MAMA Awards performance, the Aespa member was spotted cheering him on; her expression was priceless. This collaboration will also help her further solidify her stardom before making her official solo debut in the future.

5th-grade student Yu Jimin: “Even if I’m sleeping, I’ll jump awake when I hear Big Bang songs” aespa Karina: is reportedly starring in G-Dragon’s upcoming music video From Bigbang’s fangirl to featuring in GD’s MV pic.twitter.com/NHaJ2DOYp1 — 劉知珉 (@rinaloveyus) February 13, 2025

#KARINA will reportedly appear in the music video for one of the songs on G-Dragon’s upcoming full album ‘Übermensch’ Galaxy Corporation “cannot confirm” while SM Entertainment declined to comment#카리나 #カリナ #aespa #에스파 @aespa_official pic.twitter.com/SxJ2l15Rq9 — KARINA Charts (@karinachartss) February 13, 2025

G-DRAGON’s agency, Galaxy Corporation and SM Entertainment have made official statement(s) regarding reports that aespa’s KARINA will feature in a music video with G-DRAGON. Galaxy Corporation: We cannot confirm anything regarding KARINA’s appearance in the music video. SM… pic.twitter.com/ECx5sJPev4 — 윈터얼트 (@wntrult) February 13, 2025

Notably, before debuting as the leader of Aespa, Karina was featured in some popular music videos, including SHINee’s Taemin’s WANT and TVXQ member Yunho’s Vuja De.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon is gearing up for the release of his first full-length album in over 11 years and 5 months. His last studio album, COUP D’ETAT, arrived back in 2013. The upcoming album Übermensch will feature 8 songs, including pre-releases POWER, HOME SWEET HOME, TOO BAD, DRAMA, TAKE ME, IBELONGIIU, BONAMANA, and GYRODROP.

Following the album’s release on February 25, the BIGBANG member is set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour in almost 8 years. He will kick it off with concerts in South Korea on March 29 and 30. From there, he will visit some more countries across the world. More details about his 2025 world tour Übermensch will be unveiled soon. Amid the excitement, Karina’s possible contribution to his album is generating a lot of buzz, setting the backdrop for a new K-pop hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G-DRAGON (@xxxibgdrgn)

Yu Jimin, better known by her stage name Karina, is the leader, main dancer, lead rapper, sub-vocalist, center, and the face of Aespa. She debuted with the group in 2020 with their first digital single, Black Mamba. A year later, she was also announced as a member of SM Entertainment’s supergroup Got the Beat. She was joined by bandmate Winter, soloist BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, and Red Velvet’s Wendy and Seulgi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARINA (@katarinabluu)

Although she is yet to make her official solo debut, Karina has already established herself as a soloist with Up, a song included in Aespa’s digital single album SYNK: PARALLEL LINE. She won her first solo Show! Music Core award with song earned her first top ten on the Circle Digital Chart.

