BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is gearing up for his first solo world tour in almost 11 years and 5 months. With concerts at Goyang Stadium scheduled for March, the K-pop idol will soon hit the road for Übermensch. Although the pre-sale is yet to begin, the estimated ticket prices have been unveiled, sparking a mixed reaction from the fans. In particular, many Korean fans are unhappy with the ticket prices.

G-Dragon’s Korean concerts will be hosted at the huge arena of Goyang Sports Stadium, where seats will be available on the third, second, and ground floors. S will be on the second floor, while R and VIP will take up the first.

According to Pannchoa, tickets are priced between 215K KRW to 149K KRW only for pre-sales. VIP tickets are the most expensive, tiering from 215K KRW, while the R seats can be purchased for about 182K KRW. For S, tickets range from 160K KRW, and for the lowest tier A, the price is set at 149K KRW. For general sales, about 5K KRW will be added on top of these prices.

Following the revelation, the excitement for G-Dragon’s upcoming concerts has died down a little, especially among Korean fans. On various online forums, they discussed how the ticket prices are too expensive, considering many won’t even be able to see him directly on the stage.

One user of theqoo wrote, “Wow if it is held there, people will have to just look at the big screen anyway. This is so expensive.” Another person commented, “How can top idols do this? LOL. They’re f***ing raising the market rates.”

wow the vip tickets costs like 150€ 😭🧍🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/gaDMAjHlFS — paulina🦋seeing Gdragon&Daesung ✨ (@whospaulinxa) February 14, 2025

Since the BIGBANG member is holding his first solo Korean concert in many years, there’s much excitement and anticipation, with thousands of fans preparing to get their hands on the tickets at as soon as possible. However, many of them are now criticizing the rapper for not being considerable enough.

On the other hand, many fans have also commented that other K-pop idols charge even higher ticket prices. Given that, G-Dragon is making his comeback after a long time, so the prices should be okay.

Ag this point I don’t know whether pannchoa people are dumb or are they being paid by hybe. Like someone’s first tour can cost 220k and the Lowest price can be 166k while Gdragon who’s making his comeback after a long time can’t make the price 220k -154k. You can fuck yourself https://t.co/dgOWnKwiZ1 pic.twitter.com/pR8ycp8v63 — Kazi Shahil Shahrear (@mapsosa_mao) February 14, 2025

In Korea standards, the ticket prices are actually expensive. But would you NOT pay this much for a G-DRAGON concert? https://t.co/iZaMcP16gJ — 알렉사💫 (@ALEXAsaki) February 14, 2025

In recent years, with the globalization of K-pop, the ticket prices for popular idols’ concerts have only been increasing. These days, many international fans even fly miles to witness their favorite K-pop artists’ performances in Korea. This large demand has led organizers to set the prices high, often sparking backlash among the native fans.

Meanwhile, on March 29 and 30, G-Dragon will hold his concerts in Korea, kicking off his 2025 world tour Übermensch. Prior to the concerts, he is set to release his third full-length album of the same name, which will arrive on February 25. The studio album will feature eight songs, including his pre-releases POWER and HOME SWEET HOME.

G-Dragon is set to have been preparing meticulously for his first world tour in 11 years and 5 months. More stops and dates will soon be announced.

