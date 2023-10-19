Korean dramas and their never-ending obsession with love triangles can get intense at times, and a prime example of the same we recently witnessed is in the ongoing drama ‘Worst of the Evil.’ Starring Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, and Im Se-mi, the crime drama is not your average rom-com featuring heart-fluttering romance, contrary to what we have glimpsed in many K-dramas boasting a love triangle. Nevertheless, it’s true K-dramas featuring a love triangle are always fierce due to the portrayal of passionate romance between the main leads who are meant to be, and the other person whose burning fascination never meets satisfaction.

Worst of the Evil follows the story of a married couple, Park Joon-mo ( Ji Chang Wook) and Yoo Eui-jung ( Im Se-mi), both detectives, who are on the same mission to capture a drug lord Jung Gi-cheul (Wi Ha-joon). Yoo Eui-jung also happens to be the first love of Jung Gi-cheul from high school, and when the star-crossed lovers cross paths years after standing tall against each other due to their professions, old flames, one-sided though, are bound to reignite, giving birth to one of the most ferocious rivalries.

As Worst of the Evil keeps us hooked with its gruesome storyline, we are taking a look back at some of the most heartbreaking love triangles that left us shedding tears for the second lead, wishing for a parallel world with an alternate ending.

1. Destined With You

The first one on the list is the recently concluded Destined With You starring Rowoon (Jang Shin-yu), Jo Bo-ah (Lee Hong-jo), and Ha Jun (Kwon Jae-kyun). While Hong-jo and Shin-yu were going to be the end game, never forget she performed a full-fledged spell with a meticulous prep to make Kwon Jae-kyun fall in love with her.

2. True Beauty

We would never entrust anyone who says they did not cry when Han Seo-jun (Hwang In Youp) babied Lim Joo-kyung (Moon Ga-young) to calm her down when she was crying for Lee Su-ho (Cha Eun-woo).

3. The Inheritors

Kim Tan (Lee Min-ho) was fine, but oh boy, Choi Young-do(Kim Woo Bin) had our hearts skip a beat every time he appeared on the screen. If Park Shin-hye (Chae Eun-sang) had settled for the latter, it would have been a classic case of bad guy-good girl.

4. Reply 1988

Kim Jung-hwan ( Ryu Jun-yeol) talks about timing and destiny coupled with the willingness to go all out to get Sung Deok-sun ( Lee Hye-ri) but falls short in front of Choi Taek’s (Park Bo-gum) efforts.

5. Boys Over Flowers

Gu Jun-pyo (Lee Min-ho) was our classic lover boy, but Geum Jan-di (Koo Hye-sun), like most of us, first fell for Yoon Ji-hoo’s(Kim Hyun-joong) charm. If only Ji-hoo were more clear-headed, we could have had an alternate ending.

Worst of the Evil is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

For more such Hallyuwood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Song Joong-Ki’s ‘Hopeless’ Struggles To Attract The Audience, Records 160,000 Viewers After First Weekend, Ticket Reservations Stands At 4.8%

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News