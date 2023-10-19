My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, featuring ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Im Soo-hyang as the lead characters, was released back in 2018. The K-drama had received raving reviews and fans are also loving it. However, it seems the actors, especially Im Soo-hyang, who played the female lead, faced quite a tough time while filming it. In a recent conversation, the actress recalled and made some shocking claims. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

Cha Eun Woo is one of the most popular South Korean actors-idols currently present in the industry. While he already had an established career as a singer with the band ASTRO, he made his mark in the acting industry with the drama Gangnam Beauty.

However, on the latest episode of KBS 2 TV’s “Problem Child in House,” when Im Soo-hyang appeared with Han Hye-jin and Park Ha-sun, the actress opened up about the time when she filmed the kiss scene with Cha Eun Woo and revealed it took two days and six hours to shoot that scene. She said, “We filmed that scene in two days, and the time we spent on the kiss was more than six hours. It was a very important scene, and the director tended to direct long scenes.”

Further explaining and making shocking claims about how that kissing scene left her lips swollen and full of blisters, Im Soo-hyang mentioned, “We filmed it 360 degrees. We tried several angles and did many rehearsals on the set. I even had blisters on my lips. If you watch the scene closely, you can see my swollen lips.”

While the True Beauty actor Cha Eun Woo is known for being a ‘face genius’, Im Soo-hyang was quite insecure about her appearance and revealed how she had to go through certain procedures to get the look she wanted for her character. Blasting filming truth bombs, the actress revealed, “He’s so handsome and we have a large age gap, but we played characters of the same age and in their 20s. That’s why I had to take care of my appearance by receiving skin-lifting or laser treatments.”

This is not new, and many South Korean actors and idols have gone through treatments to improve their looks and often admitted them in their interviews.

Well, what are your thoughts about Im Soo-hyang’s revelations about the kissing scene with Cha Eun Woo? Let us know.

