It has been a very bad month for Hindi films in particular. April 2024 box office report card seems like a disaster when compared to the April performances of the last few years. Five Hindi films were released in April 2024 – the biggest of them being Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which were supposed to churn out a phenomenal Eid this year.

When compared to the other industries, South Indian films collectively performed much better than the Hindi Film Industry, with Malayalam films, in particular, taking the lead at the box office. In together, while Hindi films collected 121 crore, South Indian films collectively earned 179.01 crore at the box office in April.

The five Hindi films that were supposed to bring the April 2024 box office a respectable number were Do Aur Do Pyaar, LSD 2, and Ruslaan, which followed Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clash at the box office. Interestingly, two Malayalam films were also released and clashed with Bollywood’s big Eid clash.

Both Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham earned well at the box office, grabbing hit tags for themselves. Meanwhile, Bollywood could not register a single hit for April 2024 box office.

Here is the breakdown of South and Bollywood for the April 2024 box office.

Bollywood: 121.27 crore

Kollywood: 42.95 crore

Mollywood: 115.06 crore

Tollywood: 21 crore

Minimal 6% Drop From Last Year

This year, five Hindi films were released in April 2024, and cumulatively, they collected 121.27 crore at the box office, which is a little lower than last year. In April 2023, four Hindi films were released, and they cumulatively collected 130.15 crore at the box office.

Best Performing Year

In the last 10 years, the best performing month of April has been 2017, the year of Baahubali: The Conclusion’s arrival. This year, six Hindi films were released at the box office, apart from one South Indian dubbed film. Together, they collected a massive 627.03 crore at the box office.

Best Performing Film

The best-performing film in the last 10 years, which was released in the month of April, was Baahubali: The Conclusion, which collected 511 crore at the box office and is the highest-earning South Indian film in Hindi. It was released on April 28, 2017, and historical records were created at the box office.

Bollywood’s Last Hit In 2017!

In 2017, Bollywood got its last hit in the year 2017 with The Tashkent Files. Ever since, dubbed versions of South and English films might have churned out great numbers at the box office, but apart from that, no Hindi Film has grabbed the Hit status!

Here is the report card of Hindi releases of the month of April in the last 10 years and their performance at the box office. Have a look.

April 2023: 130.15 crore

April 2022: 528.62 crore

April 2019: 525 crore

April 2018: 313.66 crore

April 2017: 627.03 crore (Best Year)

April 2016: 403.97

April 2015: 65.36 crore

[There were no releases in April in the years 2020 and 2021.]

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2023 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ghilli Re-Release Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay Destroys 5 Major Records Taking Top Spot At #1 As The Highest-Grossing Tamil Film – Blockbuster 2nd Innings!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News