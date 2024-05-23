Sugar Ending Explained: Does Sugar Go Back to His Home Planet?

Apple TV’s sci-fi detective thriller Sugar wrapped up its first season with another twist, which was difficult to anticipate. However, nothing can match the major twist of the show that revealed John Sugar to be an alien, residing on earth with other fellow aliens, to study the behavior of human beings. Despite not being as shocking as this twist, the ending is pretty tight and leaves room for unanswered questions that hint at the possibility of a second season.

What Happens in Sugar?

Sugar follows the journey of its main character, John Sugar, a PI who is also obsessed with movies. He kind of thinks of himself as a movie star and several shots of the show cut to different hollywood noir and detective movies. We learn that Sugar finds people who cannot or do not want to be found. As a part of his job, he takes up the case of Olivia Siegel (Sydney Chandler), a former addict, who has been missing for days. She is the granddaughter of the famous Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel (James Cromwell) who is very concerned about her. Olivia’s father, Bernie Siegel (Dennis Boutsikaris), however, believes that she is on a drug fueled bender and will be back on her own. Sugar finds the case to be too close to home as Olivia reminds him of his lost sister Djen, who was taken from him and was never again found. In the searching process of Olivia, Sugar befriends Melanie Mackintosh (Amy Ryan), a guardian figure to the missing girl. Together, they uncover a lot of unpleasant information and eventually get to the point of finding Olivia.

What Happens at the End of Sugar?

After the big reveal in the sixth episode, we know that Sugar and his fellow aliens will be returning to their home planet at some point. However, the time comes before anyone expects and Ruby (Kirby), informs Sugar that they have all been summoned back. Sugar refuses to go without finding Olivia and he also realizes that their group is protecting someone very powerful and it is them only who do not want him to find Olivia. However, when Ruby makes it clear that they must leave earth as per instructions from their home planet, Sugar gets into a fit of rage. It is then that Henry (Jason Butler Harner) gives Sugar an address where he is likely to find Olivia. Sugar rushes there and after a brief confrontation with Ryan Pavich (Cameron Cowperthwaite), the son of a US Senator, Sugar rescues Olivia. It is learnt that Ryan has been kidnapping and torturing women for a while now and Henry had been there the whole time to observe and understand his behavior. In the final moments of the show, we see Sugar realizing this shocking truth about Henry and also finding Djen’s dress from his closet. This makes him decide to stay back on earth and find Henry so that he can finally know what happened to his sister.

Must Read: The Fall Guy On OTT: Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt’s Movie Arrives On Digital Platforms Within 18 Days Of Release; Here’s Where & How To Watch It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News