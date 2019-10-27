WHAT! Ajay Devgn To Collaborate With Sanjay Leela Bhansali For His Next?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali very recently announced his next film with Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi. After his Inshallah got shelved with Salman Khan, he was planning to announce this movie for long. He has been working on Gangubai’s script for years. But guess what more he was planning?

Going by the recent reports, Ajay Devgn is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In fact, they have almost finalised the project and will be announcing it officially in a week or so. This will be the first time in 20 years when the actor and director will be collaborating together after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

Although the two tried working on a few scripts earlier including Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani but for some reason, projects didn’t work out for Ajay. Well, all’s well that ends well. Isn’t!

Ajay is currently shooting for Maidaan and has recently revealed the first look of his upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

