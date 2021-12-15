The 2019 Indian coming-of-age comedic drama Sajid Nadiadwala’s Chhichhore is set to hit Chinese screens nationwide on Jan. 7, 2022. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial which won the national award is now set to release in China which happens to be one of the largest film markets. Nitesh’s last film Dangal, starring Aamir Khan became an unexpected smash hit in China in 2017. Days after the film was released Sajid & Nitesh had announced that the duo will be working together again soon.

Advertisement

Chhichhore will be getting a full-fledged release in 100 + cities across eleven thousand screens.

Advertisement

The subject of the film is to appeal to the mass audience as it narrates the tale of a tragic incident that forces Anirudh (Sushant Singh Rajput), a middle-aged man, to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce his college days along with his friends, who were labelled as losers.

Besides Sushant Singh Rajput, Chhichhore also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey, Naveen Polishetty, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

Films coming from Nadiadwala Grandson have always done great business overseas. Recently Baaghi 3 was released in Japan and now Chhichhore is gearing up for a China release. While Hollywood films await to get a release date in China, one waits to see what unfolds as an Indian film gets a release date.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Confesses Sanjay Leela Bhansali Would “Hit Him & Abuse Him” During His Work As An AD On Black, Here’s Why!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube