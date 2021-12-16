Spider-Man: No Way Home memes and spoilers have been all over the internet mainly because there is a lot of anticipation around the movie. It’s advance bookings in India broke multiple records and the movie also opened to raving reviews on Thursday. The Twitter account of IPL team Rajasthan Royals recently jumped on the bandwagon, sharing a hilarious meme of Jos Butler’s catch at Adelaide.

For the unversed, the latest Spider-Man movie hit the theatres in India on Thursday and the response has been impressive to say the least. The movie stars Tom Holland as Spiderman alongside a line-up of celebrated actors including Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch. It has been directed by Jon Watts and brings back classic villains like Dr Octopus and Electro, amongst others.

Ashes 2021-22 is currently underway and Australia chose to bat first on the first day of the second Pink Ball test. In the eighth over, batsman Marcus Harris was dismissed through a splendid one-hand catch by Buttler, which is now being hailed as one of the best catches of the year. The commentator was even heard calling him ‘Superman’ as he covered exceptional distance with his jump to get hold of the pink ball.

To compliment Jos Buttler’s stunning catch, the Indian IPL team, Rajasthan Royals decided to share a hilarious meme with a Spidey reference. They added a snip of the catch visuals and edited Spider-Man: No Way Home’s logo on top of it. They clarified that this is not a spoiler and looks like fans were quite impressed with it.

“This is not a #SpidermanNoWayHome spoiler. 🤭 This is just Jos Buttler. 🤯 #RoyalsFamily | #Ashes”, they wrote in the caption. Here’s a look.

Jos Buttler is also one of the few RR players who have been retained by the team ahead of the IPL auction.

In the comments section of the post, numerous fans have complimented the meme and the humour in it. Some of the fans have even remembered Rishabh Pant as he is lovingly called Spiderman since the India vs Australia episode in Brisbane. Here’s a look.

There is only one spiderman

Our beloved @RishabhPant17 — Shreyas Iyer (@Shreyaslyer15) December 16, 2021

Rishabh pant robbed — Dy tweets (@tweets_dy) December 16, 2021

