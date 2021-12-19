Marvel is continuing to dominate not just key international markets outside the US but also India. This can well be seen with the kind of reception that Spider-Man: No Way Home is enjoying at the box office currently. In its first three days itself, the film has already collected huge to the tune of 78.04 crores*. With this, the film has emerged as the third biggest Hollywood opener ever in India.

Advertisement

This is indeed huge as it is far ahead of the next film in line, the Lion King, which had collected 54.75 crores in its first three days. As a matter of fact, the superhero film managed numbers pretty close to that in the first two days itself when 53.04 crores had come in. This pretty much shows how much have the superhero franchises dominated the Indian theatrical scene in the last few years,

Advertisement

Here is how Spider-Man: No Way Home stands in comparison to other Hollywood biggies in the Top-10 lost at the Indian box office when it comes to the first three-day collections.

Avengers: Endgame – 157.20 crores

Avengers: Infinity War – 94.30 crores

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 78.04 crores*

The Lion King – 54.75 crores

Furious 7 – 50.11 crores

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – 42.90 crores

Captain America – 40.71 crores

The Jungle Book – 40.47 crores

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 37 crores

Avengers: Age of Ultrons – 35.75 crores

Spider-Man is in fact a common factor amongst the top-3 in the list since the character is an integral part of the Avengers. Later in the list another character from the franchise who is big in India is Captain America if one looks at this list. Moreover, Avengers: Age of Ultrons is in the Top-10 as well which makes it 5 out of 10 in the list being Marvel offerings.

Superb!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Isn’t The Last Spidey Movie With Tom Holland? Kevin Feige Says “The Separation Trauma Will Not Be Occurring…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube