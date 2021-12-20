Post pandemic, yet another film has entered the 100 Crore Club in India. If Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Rajinikanth’s Annathhe opened the gates with a century each post Diwali, it’s now the turn of Hollywood release Spider-Man: No Way Home to join the party. Enjoying a four day extended weekend, the film has done the unthinkable by scoring a century in a matter of just four days.

To think of it; weekdays are yet to begin for the Marvel superhero film and still, it already has 109.04 crores* in its kitty, what with a massive 30 crores* been collected on Sunday. These would have been mammoth numbers any time, be it pre or post pandemic, and given the fact that number of restrictions around theatre watching are still in place, as well as the general scare factor amongst the audiences, what Spider-Man: No Way Home has done here is truly remarkable.

What has to be seen now is how does Monday hold come for Spider-Man: No Way Home. It should be best compared with the second day of the film (20.37 crores) and from there even if the film can get anywhere between 10-12 crores on Monday, it would be good enough for the overall total to go past the 150 crores mark before the release of ‘83 this Friday.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

