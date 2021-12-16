Lady Gaga recently impressed us as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. While the singer-writer is still receiving loads of love and praise for it, she recently got asked if she was open to playing a superhero character in the future. So is she open to it? Well, scroll down and know her answer.

When it comes to superhero characters and films, there’s no shortage of such movies. Both the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and DCEU (or DC Extended Universe) have packed release slates, with several films and shows sets to release in 2022, 2023 as well as 2024.

During a recent chat with Variety, Lady Gaga was asked if she would consider playing a character in superhero movies like a Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC Extended Universe flick. The songstress, while expressing that it would be difficult to refuse anything, said she would only consider the role if the script were to be ‘meaningful.

Answering the question, Lady Gaga was quoted saying, “I might, yeah. It’s really hard for me to say that I wouldn’t do something. I think mostly I’m not interested in doing things that don’t ultimately have something meaningful to say. And I did House of Gucci because I thought Patrizia Reggiani as a character had something to say, and there was something in the script that was really valuable for women and I care about women.”

While Lady Gaga is still not confirming to join the league of superheroes either in the DCEU or in the MCU, the possibility of the actress entering the fictional genre is still open. Recently, another musical star Harry Styles too entered the superhero scene by playing Eros / Starfox in Marvel’s Eternals.

Fingers crossed to see Gaga in a superhero flick soon.

