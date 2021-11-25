Zachary Levi reveals he auditioned for the role of Star-Lord and ended up helping to get cast as Shazam. Levi took up the role of the superhero in the DC universe and, till now, is one of the most unabashedly fun movies of the DCEU. It saw the Studio mix the high-stakes action and drama with more comedy and feel-good moments.

Even though the actor is now known as a DC star, he initially auditioned for Star-Lord from MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Currently, Chris Pratt has taken up the role of the hero and is set to return with a third part of the film series.

Meanwhile, Zachary Levi appeared on The Fourth Wall podcast and revealed his career could have gone much differently if he got the first MCU role he wanted. The actor said that he was one of the final three actors in the running for the role of Star-Lord, which eventually went to Pratt.

“James [Gunn] and I knew each other, we were friends, we would have game nights at each other’s homes, and had a lot of mutual friends. And so he had asked me to come in and read for Star-Lord, and I did, and then that led to the next step, and then all of a sudden I was camera testing. I wanted that role so bad, like so, so, so, so bad,” Zachary Levi said.

He added, “It came down to me, one other guy, and Chris Pratt, but Chris was always their favourite and he was hesitant to take it, which is understandable, I mean it’s a big franchise thing, it’s Marvel.” But eventually, and I think smartly, he decided to take the job and so it didn’t go my way or anyone else’s way for that matter, but I hoped I left enough of a good impression with James that when I was auditioning for Shazam.”

“Fortunately, I was in good standing with James, and I think between that and how well James thought I did in the Star-Lord test, he said, ‘Yeah man, you really should give Zach an opportunity at this. I really think he could be great.’ I’m indebted to James that he would believe in me enough to remember that and pass that info on,” Zachary Levi said.

