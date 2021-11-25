Benedict Cumberbatch wants to see some real change as he speaks of toxic masculinity while promoting his new film ‘The Power of the Dog.’ The actor has been keeping himself busy as he also set to star in Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to release in May 2022.

Advertisement

Other than Cumberbatch, the film will star Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Tom Hiddleston and more. Though the film is still months away, fans are already gearing up for it.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch went around promoting his latest film. While doing that, the actor spoke to Sky TV about the film’s theme of toxic masculinity and how it translates in real life. Cumberbatch plays the role of a charismatic rancher Phil Burbank, who inspires fear and awe in those around him, and used a promotional interview to explain the importance of exploring such topics.

This is what Benedict Cumberbatch said, “We need to fix the behaviour of men. You have to kind of lift the lid on the engine a little bit” while talking about his film ‘The Power of the Dog.’ He added, “I think it’s ever-relevant, and in a world that’s questioning and ripping into and finally pointing out the inadequacies of the status quo and the patriarchy, it’s even more important.”

“You get this sort of rebellion aspect, this denial, this sort of childish defensive position of ‘not all men are bad’. No, we just have to shut up and listen,” Benedict said. “There is not enough recognition of abuse, there’s not enough recognition of disadvantages and, at the same time, somewhere along the line, maybe not now.”

“But somewhere along the line, we need to do maybe what the film does as well, which is examine the reason behind the oppressive behaviour to fix the men,” Benedict Cumberbatch said. Other than Cumberbatch, ‘The Power of the Dog’ also stars Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Paul Dano and more.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Are ‘Expecting’? Well, It’s Not What You Think!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube