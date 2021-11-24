Amid separation rumours from her American pop-singer husband Nick Jonas, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s latest comment about ‘expecting’ has left her fans stunned.

During a roast session from ‘The Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ which premiered on Netflix on November 23, Priyanka spoke about the “perks of being a Jonas” and also about having children with Nick.

During her roast, the 39-year-old Priyanka Chopra said that they are the only couple who do not have any children. Nick’s brothers Kevin Jonas has two daughters, and Joe Jonas also shares a daughter with his wife Sophie Turner.

The Priyanka Chopra said: “We’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids.”

The next statement stunned everyone including Nick.

Priyanka said: “Which is why I’m excited to make this announcement. Nick and I are expecting…”

She then hilariously added: “To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!”

“Your face was really funny when I said that,” Priyanka said to Nick, who replied: “Yeah I was a bit concerned.”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in Rajasthan in 2018.

Meanwhile, an astrologer predicted that Priyanka and Nick might separate in the near future. The celebrity Astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicted told TOI, “Their relationship isn’t like before and they’re gradually losing interest. Talking about Nick especially, they are taking time to make their relationship stronger. But it is not particularly going to head for divorce at the moment. Having said that, there seems to be a 50-50 chance that they might head for separation.”

The astrologer also predicts that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas if head for a separation, will be an amicable one! “Their marriage will have lots of misunderstandings and this is the Kesu period so the Mahadasha of Mars from September 2021 to June 2028 will be bad. They may head for separation but it will be an amicable one,” added Panditji.

