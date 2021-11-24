James Corden is pretty famous for being a television host in his show, ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’. The Tv host is also very specifically known for his remark on BTS’ fans. James had called the famous boy band fans who are also known as ‘ARMY’, ’15-year-old girls’. This remark sparked an outrage amongst the entire ARMY.

Advertisement

Well, now the famous boys are on his show and the TV host had made some apology over his remark on the fans of the boy band. Check out!

Advertisement

So talking about James Corden’s show in which BTS had recently arrived, it was seen that the leader of the band RM questioned the host over his well-being after being in hot waters for his remark. The leader asked, “James, how about you? You been in some hot waters with ARMY. Are you alright?.”

Replying back to RM’s question, James Corden said, “We did two jokes which I didn’t think were in any way offensive to anybody.” Later, the host spoke about his offensive remark on the BTS’ fans, he continued, “And we said this was where I think it was wrong, we said that your fans were 15-year-old girls.”

“It of course isn’t true because I’m 43 years old and I consider myself one of the biggest BTS fans on planet earth. I’ve never been on that side of the ARMY before.” James added further.

The TV host revealed that someone had told him to die after he made that remark over the boys’ fans. He considered this ‘extreme in response to quite two harmless jokes’.

The moment James finished explaining his part of the story over the remark he made on BTS’ fans (ARMY), the leader of the group, RM smiled at him and said, “James it’s okay, we appreciate your apology. Wanted to clear that up.”

Aww! that’s so sweet of RM!

Check out the video below:

What do you think about James Corden’s apology to the ARMY and BTS over his offensive remark? Let us know in the comments below

Must Read: Andrew Garfield Is Done Addressing Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumours; Says, “I’m Sorry In Advance”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube