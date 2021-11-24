Keanu Reeves is known to be one of the best actors and as well as one of the nicest men in Hollywood. He has surprised his fans on many occasions by giving away his salary to other actors or crew. As per some reports, the actor generously gave away $75 million from his earnings from The Matrix to the special effects and costume design crews.

Despite making it a big charitable action, Reeves did not hype this, just like before when deferred his salary while shooting ‘The Devil’s Advocate’ in order to get one talented actor on board.

‘The Devil’s Advocate’ came out in 1997, and fans loved Keanu Reeves performance in the thriller-horror. What some may not know is that the John Wick actor slashed his salary to make sure that the budget could afford Al Pacino for the film. If that’s not enough, he did the same thing when Gene Hackman’s quote seemed out of Warner Bros’ reach in the film ‘The Replacements.’

Even though Keanu Reeves got Al Pacino and Gene Hackman aboard their respective films, the actor made it clear that he is not interested in talking about it. While appearing at a 2019 press conference ahead of the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the actor said, “I’d rather people didn’t know that. It was a private transaction. It was something I could afford to do, a worthwhile thing to do.”

Now, Reeves is all set to star in the upcoming film, The Matrix Resurrections, which will be the fourth part of his famous film franchise. The actor will be reprising his role as Neo after several years.

Other than Keanu Reeves, The Matrix Resurrections will also see Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe and more. Priyanka Chopra will also appear in it. The film is set to release on 22nd December 2021.

