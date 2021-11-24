Even though Johnny Depp is not going to be a part of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise any longer as he was fired by Disney after assault allegations came up against him from his ex-wife, Amber Heard, there is still a way through which he is still connected to the film series. The actor played the role of the iconic pirate, Jack Sparrow.

Recently, it was reported that the multibillion-dollar grossing franchise was going ahead without Depp in a new Jack Sparrow project, which is currently under development. But what is the way which we are talking about that still connects the Edward Scissorhands actor to the films?

Johnny Depp owns the island where the Pirates of the Caribbean was shot. For the unversed, the film series has mostly been filmed on location. This means that Depp and the rest of the cast in the Disney movie have spent a lot of time in the Caribbean. As per one report, the actor fell in love with the island and way back in 2004, he even purchased it.

Johnny Depp named the Pirates of the Caribbean island ‘Little Hall’s Pond Cay’ and reportedly paid $3.6 million for it. Earlier it had no structure, but now a ranch-style house with 360-degree views rests on it. The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor has also been rumoured to have paid another $8 million on a private yacht to ferry him to and from the island whenever he wants.

According to Express, Depp said, “I don’t think I’d ever seen any place so pure and beautiful. You can feel your pulse rate drop about 20 beats. It’s instant freedom” and added that the island purchase was important for the actor as “escapism is survival to him”.

The report also mentions that the island also has six white-sand beaches named after Johnny Depp’s nearest and dearest, like his children, Lily-Rose, Jack and his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis. He even named it on the beach to honour his late friend and author Hunter S Thompson.

