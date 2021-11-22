Boy band BTS is the biggest K pop band in the world and their journey from South Korea to America has been nothing short of inspirational. The seven boys are extremely talented and have channelized their energy quite well with hard work and dedication. According to a recent report, the Bangtan boys earn a fortune through endorsements as they are associated with multiple big-budget global brands.

The septet won the Artist of the Year title at the AMAs this year and fans have been rejoicing the moment to the fullest. The boys were elated about receiving the award on November 22nd and wholeheartedly thanked the ARMY and AMAs for the honour. Other than being the first Asians to win AMA Artist of the Year, the band also took home titles like Favorite Pop Duo or Group, Favorite Pop Song.

At the event, BTS also performed their popular song My Universe with Coldplay, setting the stage on fire almost instantly. Their song Butter was the closing act of the evening after which they did a short live session to share their experience with the fans.

Speaking about their income, it is no secret that BTS makes a fortune with every concert and online shows. According to a report by Bollywood Life, the seven boys also make a huge amount through advertisements. Their biggest deal this year was the one with McDonald’s, which reportedly earned them a whopping $8.89 (₹66,12,82,650) million. With other popular brands like Samsung, Fila, Kloud, and Hyundai, the band has allegedly made $55 million (₹4,09,03,08,750) throughout the year.

BTS has also lately been in the news for their appearance on the reality show, In the Soop. The show gives fans an insight into the daily lives of the seven boys and their unique and original personalities. In a recent episode of this show, the band had also teased their next album which is currently in the production stage.

