The biggest reason the world rejoiced the release of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home was the presence of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. The two reprised their versions of Peter Parker in the movie that was kind of a reunion for the characters from the Spidey universe. But Garfield out of all made the highest news as he is one of the most favourite Peter amongst the masses. Making news now is his stalled third part of his trilogy.

For the unversed, Andrew Garfield played Peter Parker in the Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. But before he could kick start the third film in the trilogy, his run was cut off abruptly without any explanation to the fanbase. The fans across the world were agitated and felt Garfield deserves his third film.

Now if the latest tweet by Spider-Man: No Way Home’s official Twitter handle is to go by, Marvel may be hinting towards the third film in the Amazing franchise. Read on to know everything you should about the same. Also do not miss the Tweet.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Spider-Man: No Way Home makers announced the release date of 4K UHD and Blu-ray version of the film. The teaser that was released with the announcement has clips from the new Spidey film and also from The Amazing Spider-Man films. The studio tries to bring in fan love by adding Garfield’s footage.

The title card by the end of it features ‘The Amazing Peter #3’. Now fans think this is a hint that Marvel maybe taking a step forward in the direction to resurrecting the Andrew Garfield trilogy. Read the comments in the tweet.

We know, we know: Amazing.#SpiderManNoWayHome is now on Digital and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12! https://t.co/XCrRDQPjCq pic.twitter.com/1cZtf2q7ZK — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) March 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Tom Holland recently also spoke about his wish to star in The Amazing Spider-Man movie with Andrew Garfield. “I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3,” Holland told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview at a press event for Uncharted. “I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back.”

