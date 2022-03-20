The ray of hope might have shined on Johnny Depp as he now prepares to grace the big screen in Puffins Impossible. Though the voice acting in an animated film, this is definitely good news to his fans. But that doesn’t mean the dark clouds have completely disappeared. His legal war with Amber Heard is still on and their infamous Defamation lawsuit is up for hearing in May. And now there are updates.

For the unversed, ex-couple Johnny and Amber after the much spoken about Libel trial, will meet again in court to fight their defamation suit. While the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor accused his ex-wife of defamation, she countersued him. She accused him of trying to malign her image in Hollywood. So now the two gear to fight it out in the court of law in April.

The two names that have been in the fire with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are the Aquaman actor’s alleged partners Elon Musk and James Franco. Now as per the latest update the two will now have to testify in their case. Below is everything you should know about the same.

As per We Got This Covered report, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will fight in court on April 11. As Depp has accused Heard of having extramarital affairs with Elon Musk and James Franco, the latter two will have to testify in the court. Apart from that, the trail is also made Johnny and Amber’s private communication with some of the most influential Hollywood people public.

The names that are included in that conversation include Aquaman fame Jason Momoa, James Wan, Zack Snyder, and Bryan Lourd. Meanwhile, Paul Bettany will be testifying in Johnny Depp’s favour. The trial is just a few days away and only time will tell.

However, Johnny Depp has sued Amber Heard for $50 Million for breaching their agreement and writing about domestic abuse in an op-ed for The Washington Post. This led to Amber countersuing Depp for $100 Million. The Jack Sparrow fame’s lawyer tried to get Heard’s lawsuit dismissed but failed.

