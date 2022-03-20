Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been on a house hunt for a while, and now they are reportedly in escrow, putting down a whopping $50 million over the new mansion in Bel Air. Being in escrow means when the two parties, one that is selling the property and the second party, which is buying it (that’s Jlo and Ben here), come to a mutual agreement, so a third party is involved in the transaction of the account.

This is a big step in their relationship, which rekindled last year. The Hollywood celebs met each other in 2001, and by 2002 they got engaged. However, due to several reasons, both decided to split and went on their own paths. JLo got married to singer Marc Anthony and had kids with him, while Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Garner, and both had children as well.

After years of separation from each other, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together. Their romance became the talk of the town, while they couldn’t stop from the PDA. We all remember the ‘BEN’ necklace that Jennifer donned on her birthday last year! Now, it seems like they are ready to take their relationship to the next level and are moving in together.

As per TMZ, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have put down a massive $50 million for a Bel Air mansion. The estate is said to be 20,000 square feet, which can easily accommodate their huge family of seven. The house features ten bedrooms and seventeen bathrooms, has multiple kitchens, a theatre, a gym, a pool, and a stunning view of a golf course and the city.

The Bennifer mansion is said to be private and tucked away by a forest of trees. It’s about time that the couple moved in together. Recently, Lopez released a new song, ‘Marry Me,’ which had a special appearance of her beau in it.

This leads to the question of whether Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are marrying each other. Though there were some rumours of that after Affleck was spotted gazing at rings at a store previously, there hasn’t been any more speculations since then. Time will tell if they chose to tie the knot or not.

