Australian actress Ruby Rose, who exited the “Batwoman” series two years ago following unsafe working conditions, is returning to a larger screen in a starring role for the new film “Stowaway”.

Music video director Declan Whitebloom, who has worked with Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers, makes his feature debut, which teams Rose with Frank Grillo and Patrick Schwarzenegger, reports ‘Deadline’.

The film is a cat-and-mouse chase in the vein of action films like “Die Hard” and “Panic Room”. In it, a tenacious party girl fights to survive after three thieves commandeer her luxury yacht. Unable to escape and trapped on the yacht at high seas, she turns the tables on the intruders and takes matters into her own hands.

‘Deadline’ further states that Rose claimed last year that she left “Batwoman” over unsafe working conditions on set. Warner Bros TV., which produces “Batwoman”, and a former co-star released statements refuting Ruby Rose’s claims, while a couple of cast members tweeted out their support of the show.

