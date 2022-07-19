Nothing couple is compared to the buzz that was around Zack Snyder and his cut of Justice League when the fans were demanding it much loudly on the Internet. After the infamous run of the 2017 version by Joss Whedon, there was movement that demanded the release of Zack Snyder Cut Of Justice League to be made available to the fans. The movement was so intensified that Warner Bros had to give up in front of the fan demand and gave them what they wanted but there is a shocking update now.

For the unversed, the 2017 Justice League ran into controversies after Snyder had to step down as the director of the movie due to a personal tragedy. Whedon took over the project and that didn’t do any good to it as per the fans and audience. In 2021, the makers finally released the Snyder Cut and that was a victory for the movement that demanded it.

Now as per the latest reports by Warner Bros, it is being said that the ‘Snyder Cut’ movement was fueled by bots and inauthentic accounts. The report says out of the total number of accounts supporting the movement, 13 percent were fake and not substantial. As per the Twitter findings, any such movement on average have 5 percent bots, but this is an exception.

While there are a huge number of honest fans of the Zack Snyder universe in the DCEU, it seems like there were also many fake ones that fueled the movement. As per Comicbook, the report from Warner Bros read, “After researching online conversations about the Zack Snyder Cut of the Justice League’s release, specifically the hashtags ‘ReleaseTheSnyderCut’ and ‘RestoreTheSnyderVerse’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, [the analysts] detected an increase in negative activity created by both real and fake authors.”

The report further said, “One identified community was made up of real and fake authors that spread negative content about WarnerMedia for not restoring the ‘SnyderVerse.’ Additionally, three main leaders were identified within the authors scanned on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram — one leader on each platform. These leaders received the highest amount of engagement and have many followers, which gives them the ability to influence public opinion.”

The report also noted that some were spreading “harmful content” about Ann Sarnoff “with the majority of authors calling her a liar for the claim that there is no Zack Snyder Cut of the movie and called for Warner Media to fire her. These authors also started using the hashtag ‘BoycottWarnerBros.'”

Meanwhile, the fans are now fighting to restore the Snyderverse. The hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse keeps trending across social media platforms randomly. They now want DC to give Zack Snyder the reigns to develop his vision that he has for the DCEU. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

