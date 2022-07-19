Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially tied the knot, and it’s not just their fans who are happy for them, but so is JLo’s ex Alex Rodriguez. Before rekindling their romance after 20 years and marrying each other, the couple went through several relationships. The On the Floor singer has been married thrice before and shares kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

However, JLo was also engaged to A-Rod, but the two called it quits. While Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner and shares kids with her. He was also in a relationship with his Deep Water co-star Ana De Armas, who recently shared having to move from Los Angeles due to the horrible attention she got after their break up.

Now, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are happily married after being engaged earlier this year. The ceremony was held in a chapel in Las Vegas, famous for uniting several other Hollywood celebs. She has also reportedly changed her surname to Affleck. Their fans couldn’t have been happier with the news. But turns out even Alex Rodriguez shares the same emotions.

According to US Weekly, a source revealed that Alex Rodriguez is “happy” that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married. “He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with,” the source said. “He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career, and what he’s got going on,” they added.

While it is said that A-Rod went about doing his business after hearing the news, Ben’s ex, Jennifer Garner, was enjoying her time at Lake Tahoe when the two tied the knot. Previously, it was revealed that even Garner was happy for the couple after they reunited. She and Ben had ended their relationship on good terms.

After their small ceremony in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will allegedly hold a bigger celebration for their friends and family. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

