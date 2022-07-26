Joe Jonas, the singer who rose to fame by being one-third of the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers and featuring in different Disney projects, is a pretty private person. The actor had a low-key wedding to wife Sophie Turner in 2019 and pretty much stays away from headlines when it comes to personal things. But in 2016 – he broke away from this mould.

During a Reddit Ask Me Anything session in October 2016 – seemingly without a publicist nearby who could moderate what he can answer and not, Joe spilt the beans on several personal things including losing his v*rginity, having a bigger ding-dong than the other Jonas Brother singers and more.

As reported by People, during this 2016 Reddit Ask Me Anything session, a user asked the father of two whether he has the largest p*nis of the Jonas brothers (we have no idea why somebody even had this question). Answering this absurd question, the singer said he’s all for those who say he’s “hangin’ the most meat in his skinny jeans.”

Elaborating on it, Joe Jonas said, “I like to think so,” before adding, “Although, it’s not often that I’m in a locker room or shower with my brothers, so I couldn’t really tell you. But, I’d like the internet to believe that I’m still killin’ it.”

During the same chat, Joe also admitted he got aroused while filming the NSFW video for DNCE’s new single ‘Body Moves.’ He said, “There was definitely some half chubbing going on during the video.” He added, “I wouldn’t say a full blown b*ner, but I would say a haflie. I mean it’s kind of hard not to in that situation especially when you’re trying to be intimate.”

Joe Jonas is now happily married to Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. The couple shared two kids – both girls – Willa was born in July 2020 and the other earlier this month.

