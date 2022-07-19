Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, recently celebrated her birthday on a beach in the US. Her husband and member of pop-rock band ‘Jonas Brothers’, Nick Jonas took to social media to share dreamy pictures from the birthday celebrations of the actress.

Taking to his Instagram, Nick shared a set of four pictures where he can be seen with his lady love. The first picture shows Priyanka and Nick sharing a kiss followed by another picture of PC holding a small placard that reads, “Happy birthday Priyanka 80’s baby”. Another picture shows Nick and Priyanka watching the fireworks together.

Nick uploaded the pictures with a caption, “Happiest birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra (sic).”

Reacting to the pictures, Priyanka took to the comments section of Nick’s Insta post and wrote “Love of my life”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the upcoming sci-fi drama series ‘Citadel’ where she will be seen opposite Scottish actor Richard Madden.

Previously, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself holding her daughter during a hike with her best friend. In the photograph, Priyanka has covered Malti’s face with a heart emoji.

She wrote alongside the picture: “22 years and counting… and now with our babies… love you @tam2cul.” She added the hashtags ‘best friend’, ‘Godson‘, and ‘friends like family’ to her post.

On January 22, Priyanka had announced that she and Nick are now parents.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.

