Met Gala 2024: Kim Kardashian’s Organ Shrinking Corset, Zendaya’s Dual Bonanza, Alia Bhatt’s Saree Magic & A Whole Bunch Of N*ked Dresses - Bizzare & Best Moments

The Met Monday delivered and how! Jaws dropped around the world when A-listers and Powerful public figures cascaded onto the Met Gala carpet, decked and dressed to the nines! Met Gala 2024 was something. Like every year, there were some great fashion moments, some bizarre ones, and some that just left us scratching our heads. Living up to the theme of ‘The Garden Of Time,’ stars put their own whimsical spin on it. But like every year, some celebrities stood out from Zendaya‘s double outfit reveal, Alia Bhatt’s Saree magic, Kim Kardashian’s shrinking dress, Tyla’s sand gown, and even Rihanna’s absence- here are some of the most bizarre and some of the best moments from Met Gala 2024.

The first Monday of May is the biggest event for fashion and cine buffs to see their favorite stars and designers shine. This year’s theme, ‘The Garden Of Time,’ was confused by many with the theme of the exhibit, which was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Anna Wintour, the fashion czarina, even apologized for it, but the Met Gala delivered some iconic moments in fashion nonetheless. Celebrities like Doja Cat, Demi Moore, Cardi B, and even Indian Entrepreneur Mona Patel’s jaw-dropping dress – take a look at the best and most bizarre moments here.

Zendaya Dual Outfit Change

Zendaya didn’t conquer the Met Gala steps once, BUT TWICE tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/Gtku8CItvL — Kea (@jacquemusx) May 7, 2024

Always the most anticipated guest on the Met Gala Carpet. And the Challengers star came in with a dual surprise, with two archival gorgeous looks.

Kim Kardashian’s Organ Shrinking Corset

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The beauty mogul and Skims founder shocked fans around the world with her dress. Her waist is almost non-existent. And netizens were worried that her organs might just get shrunk.

Mona Patel’s 3D Dress

mona patel’s wearing a custom iris van herpen dress with moving butterflies at the met gala pic.twitter.com/XtjWQQGMqq — ✭ (@badestoutfit) May 6, 2024

Mona Patel, the Indian fashion entrepreneur and philanthropist, has become one of the most talked about people from Met Gala 2024. She was also styled by Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach.

Tyla’s Sand Gown

Tyla’s very first Met Gala and she’s already the best dressed person on the carpet!!#MetGala2024 #Tyla pic.twitter.com/1pDYIDaJgo — Gbolahan 🇬🇧🇳🇬 (@gbollygram) May 7, 2024

The viral South African Singer Tyla showed up to her first Met Gala in a custom-made sand gown by Olivier Rousting.

Alia Bhatt’s Saree Moment

It was a call to the Garden of Time – an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own.… pic.twitter.com/IjIzDV7vXH — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 7, 2024

Alia Bhatt, the global star she is, delivered a stunning saree moment and won the internet.

Doja Cat’s Wet Shirt Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Leading up to the event, pop star Doja Cat wore a couple of risque outfits, eventually wearing a wet shirt-inspired outfit.

7. Sabrina & Barry Keoghan’s Debut As A Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

After a few months of hints and speculations, Barry and Sabrina Carpenter made things Met Gala official.

There were also many naked and barely there-dress moments from Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Ora, and many more. At the same time, other celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Lilly James, and Uma Thurman delivered floral dreams.

Fans were underwhelmed by the outfits of co-chairs Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth. However, the night seemed to have been on a high with a dazzling performance from Ariana Grande. So, Met Gala 2024 was a success, and the countdown to next year starts.

