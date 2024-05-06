The first Monday of May, fashion’s biggest night of the year, is almost here. Met Gala is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the most prominent figures to mingle on the red carpet and at the ultra-exclusive event. Every year, we see some surprising moments and a model went viral last year after being spotted behind Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala. Turns out his name is Eugenio Casnighi, and he is a model who worked as a greeter. But sad news: he claims he was fired for going viral and stealing the limelight from Kylie Jenner! What? Here’s all we know about the viral claims

Model Eugenio Casnighi, who went viral last year, is making headlines again. He is revealing the dirty secrets of the Met Gala ahead of the big night. The 26-year-old said in several TikTok videos that he was “disinvited” to the gala event because of his attractive and extravagant appearance. In fact, Eugenio Casnighi’s rugged avatar stole the show at the 2023 Met Gala, even outshining famous beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, who was in attendance. The model, who previously worked as a greeter at the Met Gala, claimed that this was why he was fired at the last minute.

Eugenio Casnighi revealed in a TikTok video that he has been “working for the Met Gala as a model and greeter in 2022 and 2023”. Although he was supposed to continue working this year as well, the organizers decided to “cut him off” from the event without prior notice. According to Casnighi, his look at the 2023 Met Gala was the focal point, with the organizers saying, “You (Eugenio Casnighi) made it about yourself. We can’t have you there anymore.” In the video, he discussed how the event managers wanted him to escort Kylie Jenner to the 2023 Gala, which is a famous stint to help models get noticed by industry professionals.

In a new TikTok video, Eugenio Casnighi shared screenshots of emails and texts he received from the Met Gala authorities. They forbid Casnighi from sharing any content about the starry fundraiser ceremony. The model, on the other hand, dismisses the possibility that Kylie Jenner complained about him. He said she placed her on the “nice list” alongside Kim Kardashian, Emma Stone, Blake Lively, and Gigi Hadid.

Eugenio Casnighi also stated that a photo of him sharing the same frame with Kylie Jenner spread like wildfire on the internet. The model explained that because he was walking alongside Jenner, he appeared in the background of some of the photos. The spotlight was stolen from Jenner, which eventually led to Casnighi’s ban from the Met Gala.

Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala 2024 will happen in just a few hours, and Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny will be the co-chairs. This year’s theme is ‘The Garden Of Time.’ The event will start at 3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT, but attendees are encouraged to arrive as early as 2 p.m. PDT.

