In this day and age, Technology can either be a gift or a curse. As Uncle Ben once said, “With great power comes great responsibility.” However, internet trolls have ostensibly missed the memo, trading morality for a bleak possibility of trending online by disseminating non-consensual deepfake images.

Despite the moral outrage, Trolls continue to use A.I. to disseminate inappropriate content about people, including celebrities, in an attempt to generate bankable views.

Megan Thee Stallion recently fell victim to the deep fake trap, and she was seen choking back tears while performing in Tampa on Saturday, June 8. According to Page Six, the 29-year-old Grammy winner, who is dominating the Hot 100 with her latest single, “Hiss,” was visibly distraught as she began to sing her hit Cobra during her Hot Girl Summer Tour in Tampa.

In a viral fan video, the Houston rapper fought back tears multiple times while performing on stage before regaining her composure as the crowd rallied around her.

The teary incident comes after Megan Thee Stallion took to X on Saturday before the Tampa performance and slammed an alleged AI-generated s*x tape leak online that purportedly featured the rapper in an intimate moment.

It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning. Yall going too far, Fake ass shit. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 8, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion is not the only celebrity this year to be violated by AI-generated lewd content. Drake, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, and Nicki Minaj have all been victimized by deep fake content. Here are five celebrities who fell prey to AI-generated content.

Drake and The Weeknd

Last year, a collaborative track featuring AI-generated voices of Drake and the Weeknd, “Heart on My Sleeve,” went viral online and rattled the music world after the Recording Academy stated it was eligible for a Grammy.

Ghostwriter, the shadowy creator of the AI-generated song, told the New York Times it was submitted for best rap song and song of the year despite featuring A.I. versions of Drake and The Weeknd‘s voices. Fortunately, the song was never nominated and was taken down by Universal Music Group, which stated that the A.I.-generated content violated copyright laws.

Taylor Swift

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift began to trend online after she became the latest victim of deep fake pornography. In a series of A.I. generated pictures, the “Shake It Off” singer was falsely depicted in a s*xual manner, prompting the White House to slam the dissemination of the images.

At the time, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told ABC News, “We are alarmed by the circulation of images that you just laid out—of false images, to be more exact, and it is alarming.” While the anonymous account that disseminated the images was suspended, it amassed a staggering 45 million views.

Cardi B

Last Year, Cardi B began to trend after deep fake audio and photos of her husband, Offset, allegedly “cheating” on her surfaced online. The phoney audio showed Offset seemingly trying to set up a meeting with a woman.

Cardi B threatened to sue the perpetrator even though most viewers dismissed the A.I.-generated posts that did not match Offset’s physical attributes.

Bobbi Althoff

In March 2024, Podcast host Bobbi Althoff was targeted by the deep fake images that showed her A.I. likeness performing a lewd act on camera. After she began to trend, Althoff spoke out, stating that the NSFW video was fake.

She explained, “I hate to disappoint you all, but the reason I’m trending is 100%, not me and is definitely A.I. generated.”

Nicki Minaj

Last year, Nicki Minaj felt victimized by A.I. after a deep fake video surfaced online showing her married to an A.I. Tom Holland. Minaj was so offended that she called for the “whole internet” to be abolished.

In a post on X, Minaj said, “I do not know! But as Queen of the British Monarchy & the commonwealth, I hereby abolish the internet,” Minaj replied. “Effective @ 0900 military time tomorrow morning, July 10, 20 hundred & 23. BON VOYAGE BI**H.”

