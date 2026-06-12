The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge wondering if there was a new woman in RJ’s life now that Electra had made it clear she was still choosing Will. Meanwhile, Hope got disappointing news. And then last but definitely not least, Fanny Greyson made a return to Los Angeles.

The drama, the clashes, the changes, the worry, the doubts, the mess, and more are about to escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 12, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama based in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 12, 2026

The final episode of the week sees Remy learning surprising information. He has been back in town and lurking around despite Dylan making it clear that she does not want others to know that he is her cousin. Remy is also adamant about getting back with Deke and getting forgiveness from him.

Now that Deke is working with his sister Hope on a new line at Loga, Remy is surprised and excited for his ex-boyfriend. He cannot believe that Deke is finally living his dream at a fashion house. After all, Remy has seen him go all out, work hard, and hustle daily to reach the stage he is at currently.

Are the two going to come face to face or not? On the other hand, Steffy demands answers from Katie. The rivalry between Logan and Forrester has been no secret. It’s the biggest war in the Los Angeles fashion scene at the moment. Even more so because family ties and bonds are involved.

Brooke and Katie have already had enough of the friction and fights. This time Steffy has walked over to demand questions from Katie. She wants to know more about Logan’s newest line and who the new lead designer will be. Katie is bound to give Steffy a smooth taste of her own harsh medicine.

After all, how entitled is she to walk in and demand intel about the next line knowing fully well they are competing? How will Katie handle Steffy and push her back on her way? Especially with Hope being the new designer.

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