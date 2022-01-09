Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has put on an amazing show at the Indian box office. Thanks to the incredible performance of the Hindi version, the film has once picked up pace during its fourth weekend. Let’s see how much it earned on its fourth Saturday.

Despite rise in Covid cases, theatres are operating at 50% in most of the states, which is helping this Allu Arjun’s film to make most of its run. The film did slow down on the fourth Friday, only to rise on Saturday. Below is all you need to know about the latest box office update.

As per early trends flowing in, Pushpa has earned 5-6 crores on day 23. This comes after Friday’s 2 crores, thus showing a jump of almost 300%. The grand total now stands at 246-247 crores. The film will cross 250 crores today, which is a huge feat for the makers.

Pushpa has undeniably established Allu Arjun as the new pan-Indian actor, and now all eyes are set on the sequel.

Speaking of the Hindi version, the film has done a business of 74.44 crores. Many trade experts feel that the film might cross 100 crores as there’s no competition present in theatres.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa released on 17th December 2021. It also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and others in key roles.

