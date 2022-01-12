The theatrical trailer of Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna starrer Bangarraju is out now. The trailer gives a glimpse at the supernatural elements in the movie.

Earlier the musical night event was held in Hyderabad as the father-son duo sounded confident about the movie’s success.

The makers of Bangarraju took to their social media to release the theatrical trailer of the much-awaited Sankranti release. Starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles, the trailer seems apt for the festival release.

Bangarraju introduces Naga Chaitanya as the playboy of the village, Ramya Krishna and Nagarjuna play his parents. They seem to have passed away, but watch their son from heaven, protecting him from a few problems.

A few other aspects from the Kalyan Krishna’s directorial are revealed in the trailer, as heroine Krithi Shetty is introduced in a village-belle avatar.

On the other hand, the supernatural elements take the viewers into a serious mode, as actor Naga Babu is introduced as the Yama Dharma Raja, while the rest of the Bangarraju trailer gives glimpses of things related to God.

Zee Studios and Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd have jointly produced the film, which is slated for release on January 14.

Touted to be the sequel to Nagarjuna-starrer ‘Soggade Chinni Nayana’, which was released on Sankranthi, Bangarraju is expected to become a hit too.

