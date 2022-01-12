Actor Siddharth is well known for his role in Rang De Basanti, Chashme Badoor to name a few recently faced a severe backlash for his tweet on Badminton player Saina Nehwal. While he has apologized for his tweet, his old tweets targeting Samantha are now resurfacing.

Advertisement

The actor found himself in controversy when he replied to Saina’s tweet on PM Narendra Modi’s security lapse incident. He was called a misogynist for the use of the word ‘cock’ in his tweet. However, he later clarified that he was making the use of idiom – ‘cock and bull’.

Advertisement

Netizens slammed Siddharth for his tweet. Even the National Commission of Women called him out for the misogynistic tweet on Saina Nehwal. Amidst the row, eagle-eyed netizens dug out some old tweets that targeted his rumoured ex-girlfriend Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her estranged husband Naga Chaitanya.

The Rang De Basanti actor‘s tweet about ‘cheaters’ came after Samantha and Naga announced their divorce last year. He wrote, “One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school… “Cheaters never prosper.” What’s yours? (sic).” Netizens dug out the old tweet and now it is going viral. Take a look at the tweet below.

Didn't @Actor_Siddharth also speak bullshit about Samantha after her divorce with her husband? Shows his mindset towards women really. https://t.co/WM5Q9MwqZX — Arpit Agrawal (@Appy_Fizzz) January 10, 2022

Fallen Star & Feminist (?) #Siddharth is an habitual offender! He leaves none to slur, that to satisfy his paraphilic & ungentlemanly ego!

This is his response on the untimely divorce of actress #Samantha. This is another example, that proves how low a person can stoop down. pic.twitter.com/fPxbbDffw4 — 𝐓𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐧 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐆𝐮𝐲  (@doibobani) January 10, 2022

In another tweet, Siddharth was seen taking an indirect jibe at Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, calling the actress ‘Nagoor Biryani’ and the latter a street dog. Take a look at the tweet below:

this was his reaction for his ex marrying another man..quoted from a tamil comedy told in a different context..good that he's finally caught

translation: If Nagoor biriyani (samantha) is destined to be had by a street dog in Ulundurpettai (Naga chaitanya), then nobody can stop it pic.twitter.com/raqi4bqew1 — Sudhir Srinath (@SudhirSrinath) January 10, 2022

The actor issued an apology to Saina Nehwal and wrote, “I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman. I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth.”

Must Read: Siddharth Issues Apology For His ‘Subtle C*ck’ Remark On Saina Nehwal: “You Will Always Be My Champion”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube